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Global Microsoft outage affects NI schools, councils and other services
By AOL,4 days ago
Schools, councils and other organisations across Northern Ireland are among those that have been impacted by a global Microsoft outage. Problems with the software giant started on Thursday, with monitoring website Downdetector seeing problems reported in more than 70 countries. Microsoft said it is seeing "sustained improvements" in service availability....
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