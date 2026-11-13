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Wolves dominate Mavericks to increase winning streak to five games
By James McCarty,7 days ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves dominated the Dallas Mavericks 133-94. Bones Hyland led the Pack with 24 points, eight rebounds, and two steals off the bench. LaMelo Ball added 22 points and nine assists while Ayo Dosunmu chipped in 18 points. Jaden McDaniels recorded 16 points, nine rebounds, and three assists. Jonathan Kuminga dropped 14 points, eight rebounds, and five assists.