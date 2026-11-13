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AP Trending SummaryBrief at 7:24 a.m. EST
4 days ago
Baboons made themselves at home in this town and a battle between their defenders and haters ensued. SIMON'S TOWN, South Africa (AP) — The divisions run deep in a coastal suburb in South Africa where two troops of baboons have moved in. Some residents of Simon's Town on the outskirts of Cape Town seek peaceful coexistence and welcome the baboons. Others want them out because they're not good neighbors. The animals climb buildings, smash windows, break into homes to steal food and fight with dogs. Simon's Town and other Cape Town suburbs bordering the lower slopes of Table Mountain have had baboon problems and fierce debates over their presence for years. A plan to relocate the Simon's Town baboons to electrified enclosures and sterilize the males has now deepened the divide.