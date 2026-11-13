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Kelly Ford and Satellite Beach Lions Club Partner to Provide $40,000 in Flood Relief to Brevard County Families
By Kelly Auto Group,4 days ago
- Combined $40,000 commitment will provide financial assistance and essential resources to local families impacted by recent flooding. - MELBOURNE, Fla., Nov. 13, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — When disaster strikes, the strength of a community is measured by how its neighbors come together to help one another. In response to the recent flooding that has impacted individuals and families throughout Brevard County, Kelly Ford and the Satellite Beach Lions Club are joining forces to provide $40,000 in relief assistance and help residents take meaningful steps toward recovery.