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Speed Limit Changes Planned Near Rock Valley and Sioux Center
By Carson Schubert,4 days ago
Speed limit changes near Rock Valley and Sioux Center would extend or create 45-mile-per-hour zones to give drivers more gradual transitions between lower and higher speeds. Sioux County supervisors approved the changes November 10th. County Engineer Joel Sikkema says the Sioux Center change can proceed, while the Rock Valley change also requires approval from that city’s council.
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