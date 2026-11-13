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County admin: Massey Commission made ‘faulty assumption’ the county could do all calls to action, but it will fund what it can
By Will Stevenson,7 days ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (CAPITOL CITY NOW) – A discussion about Sangamon County’s budget for the next fiscal year this week resulted in a criticism of sorts for the commission that was formed to look at various potential reforms in the wake of the death of Sonya Massey. Sangamon County...
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