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Warren Achievement Center Hosting Open Interviews December 8th
By Kelsey Crain,7 days ago
According to Marketing Coordinator Sean Cavanauagh, Warren Achievement Center is holding open interviews on Tuesday, December 8th:. “That is for any and all open positions. They can literally just walk in the door and have an interview. The administrators will be there. Human Resources will be there. We are looking for part-time, full-time at our residential locations and our day program location. It is Direct Support Professionals, or DSP’s. Those deal directly with the achievers. We are always looking for gentle souls with good decision-making skills to take on those roles. It is very rewarding.”