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Partnership Aims to Expand Conservation in Potato Production
By i3gradiopushbin,7 days ago
(NAFB.com) – Rural Investment to Protect our Environment – aka RIPE – has joined the Potato Sustainability Alliance as an environmental NGO member. RIPE is a producer-led conservation organization focused on advancing fair value for voluntary agricultural stewardship. Its work aims to support practical, science-based solutions to improve soil health, protect water resources, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and increase conservation practices on working lands. Morgan Wrich, RIPE Director of Industry Engagement and Nebraska farmer, says the organization looks forward to working with the alliance to expand conservation efforts across commodities and regions. The Potato Sustainability Alliance works to define, measure, and advance sustainable potato production in the United States and Canada. Both organizations say the partnership will provide opportunities to share knowledge, strengthen collaboration, and advance meaningful sustainability efforts throughout the potato industry.