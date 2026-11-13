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Illinois bill could create independent oversight of state prisons
By Mike Miletich,4 days ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois could soon have an independent office responsible for investigating issues within the state’s prisons. A plan in Springfield could create a corrections ombudsperson to monitor and inspect facilities, investigate unresolved complaints and establish a uniform reporting system. Lawmakers and advocates say it is...
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