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Montgomery Township first responders to host Touch-a-Truck Toy Drive this month
By Hannah Nguyen,4 days ago
Join the Montgomery Township Police Department at the Montgomery Township Community and Recreation Center on Saturday, Nov. 28, for its annual Touch-A-Truck Toy Drive. From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., community members can get up close and personal with the vehicles and the people who keep the community safe. Come explore the vehicles and equipment, ask questions, and meet first responders.