undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Kaufman Realty & Auctions Celebrates New Taylorville Location’s Opening
By Reid Kamhi,7 days ago
Kaufman Realty & Auctions’ new Taylorville location at 825 West Spresser Street is now open. The business celebrated the move with a grand opening on Thursday. Guests were able to meet company staff, enjoy complimentary food and coffee, and enter raffles for prizes, including a new barbecue. Matt Corso, a realtor and auctioneer, told the Hart Media Group he was happy with the turnout, especially considering the colder temperatures and rain that day.
1