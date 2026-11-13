undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Toyota Announces $34 Million Princeton Investment, Approximately 50 New Jobs
7 days ago
Toyota says it plans to invest $34 million in its Princeton plant to produce a small utility truck, creating approximately 50 jobs. The KEI-01 will be introduced under the revived Scion brand and initially sold to fleet customers. Classified as a low-speed vehicle, it will have a top speed of 25 miles per hour and will not be designed for highway use. U.S. availability is expected in the second half of 2027. The investment will fund new assembly operations and upgrades at the plant, which employs nearly 8,000 workers.