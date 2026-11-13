undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Morning Notes for November 13, 2026
By FFXnow.com,4 days ago
Plan Unclear for University Attorneys Bill — “Virginia Senate Democrats are weighing whether to reintroduce legislation in 2027 to allow Virginia universities to hire their own legal counsel so they may better protect themselves from federal pressure.” Bills were filed during the 2026 session after the Justice Department investigated the University of Virginia and George Mason University for their diversity and equity policies.” [Virginia Scope]