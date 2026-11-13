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Azzip Pizza Plans Spring 2027 Opening in Vincennes
7 days ago
Azzip Pizza plans to open its 14th location in Vincennes in spring 2027. The restaurant will be located at 302 Kimmell Road in the Kimmell Pointe development, in front of Aldi and Hobby Lobby. The Evansville-founded company offers customizable personal pizzas, Detroit-style pizza, and options for various dietary preferences. Founder Brad Niemeier says Azzip also hopes to support local schools and nonprofits through fundraisers and sponsorships.