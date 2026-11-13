undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Local educators awarded Bright Ideas Education Grants from CHEC
By Staff Reporter,4 days ago
Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative (CHEC) has awarded $4,237 grant funding to local K-12 educators in support of four innovative projects that will positively impact students on Hatteras Island. These grants bring creative projects to life inside classrooms and expand learning opportunities for local students. Grants are awarded for projects in all subject areas, including music, art, history, reading, science, math and more.