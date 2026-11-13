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“I do it while I’m watching TV”: How Sharon Stone, 68, has cracked the formula for low-effort winter workouts
By Kate Cheng,3 days ago
Too dark outside for your early morning jog? Too frosty to face your usual workout? We sympathize. And so, it turns out, does Sharon Stone. The Total Recall and Basic Instinct star's approach to fitness is surprisingly low-effort and - crucially at this stage in the year - lots of it can be done without even leaving the house.