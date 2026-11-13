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Waterways Commission works toward long-term dredging solution for Rodanthe-Stumpy Point emergency ferry channel
By Catherine Kozak,7 days ago
Once in a while, citizen volunteers serving on government advisory committees get to see the fruits of their labor play out, as the Dare County Waterways Commission witnessed with the recent implementation of the emergency ferry channel after storms in both September and October. Although the success of the backup transportation plan was a group effort, the commission more than two years earlier had first brought attention to the shoaled channel and continued to clang alarms to secure its accessibility.
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