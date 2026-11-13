undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
News: Andromeda Software Inc. has acquired Aspenware Internet Solutions, Inc.
By Tabitha Berg,4 days ago
(DENVER, Colo.) — NEWS: Andromeda Software Inc. (“ASI”), part of Constellation Software Inc., announced today that it has acquired Aspenware Internet Solutions, Inc. (“Aspenware”), the leading ecommerce platform purpose-built for mountain resorts, from Alterra Mountain Company. The acquisition adds a specialized, mission-critical commerce platform to...