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The Age of the 50+ Solo Female Traveler Is Here
By Azure Road Editorial Team,4 days ago
“The woman over 50 traveler is a purposeful, intentional traveler, who wants to connect with others in a meaningful way.”. In recent years, solo female travel has exploded in popularity. But one age group in particular has been taking this style of travel to new heights, and that’s women over 50. According to studies by JourneyWoman, the first website in the world dedicated to travel for women over 50, interest in solo travel among the 50+ set is growing. In 2022, it was 44%; by 2025, it had risen to 61%. It’s a multi-billion-dollar branch of travel. Yet, there is still so much misunderstood about this type of traveler and the experiences she’s after.