undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
News: Kelly Ford and Satellite Beach Lions Club Partner to Provide $40K in Flood Relief to Brevard County Florida Families
By Tabitha Berg,4 days ago
(MELBOURNE, Fla.) — NEWS: When disaster strikes, the strength of a community is measured by how its neighbors come together to help one another. In response to the recent flooding that has impacted individuals and families throughout Brevard County, Kelly Ford and the Satellite Beach Lions Club are joining forces to provide $40,000 in relief assistance and help residents take meaningful steps toward recovery.