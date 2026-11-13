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State High School Football Playoff Preview
By LEARFIELD,4 days ago
(Undated) -- In the opening night of Minnesota’s high school football state quarterfinals on Thursday, several top contenders advanced with convincing wins: Minnetonka defeated Lakeville South 19-7, Rosemount routed Prior Lake 28-6, Champlin Park dominated Forest Lake 41-8, and Willmar outlasted Hill-Murray 49-35, with the Class 6-A winners among those booking spots in next week’s semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium.
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