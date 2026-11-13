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Apple, Alphabet and Uber survived major founder transitions. Nvidia will be a harder test
By Arjun Kharpal@/in/arjunkharpal/@ArjunKharpal,7 days ago
Jensen Huang’s sudden resignation leaves Nvidia facing an unusually difficult transition after losing its founder CEO. Companies like Apple, Alphabet and Uber have prospered after losing high-profile leaders, but those transitions were generally less abrupt. Nvidia’s next permanent CEO will need to manage the fallout from Huang’s departure while...