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3 things you can do with IPv6 that are difficult with IPv4
By Umair Khurshid,4 days ago
IPv6 has been around for decades, and most of us have probably heard the same explanation about why we need it. We are running out of IPv4 addresses; IPv6 has an almost unimaginable number of addresses, and eventually, everything will move over to it. That is usually where the conversation ends, which is a shame because IPv6 has some pretty interesting features up its sleeve.