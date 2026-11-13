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15 fastest-growing healthcare companies in Arizona
By AZ Business Magazine,4 days ago
Arizona’s healthcare industry is thriving, and the Inc. 5000 rankings spotlight the companies leading that growth. From innovative care models to emerging health technologies, these fast-growing businesses are expanding access, creating jobs and transforming patient care while strengthening Arizona’s reputation as a dynamic hub for healthcare innovation and entrepreneurship. Here are the 15 fastest-growing healthcare companies in Arizona, according to the latest Inc. 5000 rankings.
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