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Nashvillager Podcast: Howard Baker
By Nina Cardona,4 days ago
Why was a Tennessean called in to clean up the Reagan White House?. Tennessee’s Howard Baker became known as a fair and ethical man during the Watergate hearings. He gave up his presidential ambitions to lend his reputation the next time scandal swirled around the White House. Plus, the local news for November 13, 2026, and third-party apps disrupting Nashville’s Lower Broadway.