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Jolene Cecile Rubis, 80, of Milford
7 days ago
A Mass of Christian Burial for Jolene Cecile Rubis, age 80, of Milford will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 16th, 2026, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milford. Visitation will take place from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 15, 2026, at Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Milford. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Armstrong. Turner Jenness Funeral Home of Milford is in charge of arrangements.