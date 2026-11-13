undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Coachella 2027 Lineup Revealed Featuring Dua Lipa, SZA and Tame Impala
By Shawn Grant,4 days ago
Coachella has announced its 2027 lineup, with Dua Lipa, SZA and Tame Impala set to headline the two-weekend festival in Indio, California, next April. The lineup also features Madonna, Phoebe Bridgers, Don Toliver, Zara Larsson, Weezer and Dom Dolla. Additionally, Daddy Yankee will receive special production in the festival’s “In the Desert” performance slot.