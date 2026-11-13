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Hopewell Township Moves to Ban Data Centers as Regional Concerns Grow
By Diane Carroll,4 days ago
Hopewell Township is moving to prohibit data centers as concerns grow across New Jersey about their potential impacts on the environment, infrastructure and surrounding communities. At its Nov. 9 meeting, the Township Committee introduced an ordinance that would prohibit data centers in the township, with exceptions for certain facilities supporting...
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