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Lawmakers Urge State to Withhold Air Permit for South Brunswick Data Center
By Seth Siditsky,3 days ago
A growing number of elected officials are calling on New Jersey environmental regulators to reconsider an air permit for a large data center under construction in South Brunswick, raising concerns about diesel generator emissions, public health and the potential effects on neighboring communities. U.S. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, state Sen....
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