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Hopewell Township Charter Study Commission Prepares to Begin Work Following Voter Approval
By Diane Carroll,4 days ago
Hopewell Township will soon begin a formal review of its form of government after voters approved the creation of a Charter Study Commission in the Nov. 3 general election. About 66% of voters supported establishing the five-member commission, which will examine how the township is governed and determine whether changes should be recommended.
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