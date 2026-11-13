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Pennington Borough Administrator Resigns as Council Addresses Utility Rates and Vehicle Purchases
By Lynn S. Robbins,5 days ago
Pennington Borough Administrator Gian-Paolo Caminiti has resigned from his position and is moving to a similar role in Peapack-Gladstone, Somerset County, Mayor James Davy announced at the Nov. 2 Borough Council meeting. Caminiti, a former Peapack-Gladstone councilman, has been appointed borough administrator and clerk in Peapack-Gladstone, where he is scheduled...