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Snoop Dogg Announces Christmas Special Featuring Martha Stewart, Jamie Foxx and More
By Shawn Grant,4 days ago
Snoop Dogg is bringing holiday entertainment to NBC with his upcoming special, Christmas With Snoop, premiering December 2 before streaming on Peacock December 3. The program will feature musical performances and appearances from Gwen Stefani, Jamie Foxx, Wayne Brady, Nicole Scherzinger, Craig Robinson and Snoop’s longtime collaborator Martha Stewart.