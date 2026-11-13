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YouTube to Resume Sharing Streaming Data With Billboard in 2027, Drake Shades the Move
By Shawn Grant,4 days ago
YouTube will resume sharing its streaming data with Billboard in 2027, ending a nearly year-long dispute over how streaming activity is measured in music chart rankings. The agreement follows Billboard’s decision to update its chart methodology by increasing the value of ad-supported streams. Previously, 1,000 paid streams carried the same weight as 2,500 ad-supported streams. Under the revised formula, the difference will narrow to 1,500 ad-supported streams.