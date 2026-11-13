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SUV driver killed after high-speed crash with school bus; 16 students aboard
By Felix Day,4 days ago
What was the outcome for the SUV driver in the Jefferson County crash?. What caused the SUV and school bus collision in Jefferson County?. Henderson, NY (WRGB) — One person was killed and several others were injured, including five students, following a high-speed crash involving an SUV and a school bus in Jefferson County, according to New York State Police.