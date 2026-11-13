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FirstLight Federal Credit Union Launches LenderLogix LiteSpeed to Modernize the Mortgage Experience for Members
By LenderLogix,4 days ago
EL PASO, Texas, Nov. 13, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — FirstLight Federal Credit Union (FirstLight) has partnered with LenderLogix to launch LiteSpeed, a modern mortgage point-of-sale platform designed to make the home loan process easier for members and more efficient for FirstLight’s lending team. FirstLight has served the El...