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Chicago Cubs history unpacked — November 13
By Jeff Brown,4 days ago
Free of charge for the discerning reader. Happy birthday to Arodys Vizcaino*, and a mighty host of others. Today in baseball history, in 1984 - Ryne Sandberg wins the National League MVP Award, becoming the first Chicago Cubs player to do so since Ernie Banks in 1959. Sandberg hit .314 with 19 home runs and 32 stolen bases and led the NL in runs (114) and triples (19), and other stories as well.