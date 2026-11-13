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Bernie’s Dugout Open Thread: 11/13-11/19
By Harrison Freuck,4 days ago
Greetings, Brew Crew Ball community. The offseason has been quiet thus far, with only a few under-the-radar signings across the league, but it seems like a foregone conclusion that things will pick up in the next couple of weeks leading into the lockout on December 1. As requested, these weekly threads will now begin with a question to get the conversation rolling. This week's question: Which player(s) would you most like to see the Brewers add in free agency? Feel free to also weigh in on our MVBrewers #3 voting at The Feed post below.