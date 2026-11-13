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Apple details Secure Exclaves, isolated runtimes for camera and microphone data
By Anamarija Pogorelec,4 days ago
Apple published details of Secure Exclaves, a security architecture designed to protect camera and microphone data during background processing. Apple says data processed and analyzed within Secure Exclaves cannot be accessed by the main operating system, apps, or the company itself. The company uses Secure Exclaves for person recognition on...