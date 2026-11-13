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SS PODCAST: Indianapolis Colts safety Cam Bynum on faith, joy, in-game celebrations
By Sports Spectrum,4 days ago
THIS IS THE SPORTS SPECTRUM PODCAST, FEATURING CAM BYNUM. Indianapolis Colts safety Cam Bynum joins Jade McCarthy (in for Matt Forte) today on the show. Bynum talks about the celebrations that have become his trademark, a habit that started with televised high school games in Southern California, and how living with the joy of the Lord shapes the way he plays, leads and walks through a season of change in Indianapolis.