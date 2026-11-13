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Ousted New Jersey Congressman Eyes 2028 Comeback and Unorthodox “Emeritus” Office
4 days ago
Republican Congressman Jeff Van Drew is already considering a 2028 rematch after losing his New Jersey seat to Democrat Zack Mullock last week. In an unusual move, Van Drew plans to maintain a local office and staff to continue assisting residents under the self-proclaimed title of “Congressman Emeritus.” Meanwhile, Congressman-elect Mullock called the early announcement surprising, but stated he would welcome a rematch while he focuses on delivering results for South Jersey voters.