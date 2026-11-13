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New Jersey Battered by Severe Weather and Bridge Collision
4 days ago
New Jersey faced a chaotic Thursday marked by severe weather and a cargo ship colliding with the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge, halting traffic between New Jersey and Pennsylvania. As the storm system moved through, the state endured heavy hail, downed trees and power lines, and reports of waterspouts along the Delaware River. The National Weather Service issued multiple tornado warnings across several counties and is currently surveying damage to determine if a tornado touched down. No injuries have been reported, and repairs on the bridge are underway.