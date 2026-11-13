undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Rain showers and 45 mph gusts forecast for Lamar Saturday, highs return to 65 by Tuesday
4 days ago
Lamar has patchy fog and a mild high near 63 Friday before rain showers and gusty winds arrive Saturday. Sunday will be cloudy and cooler, with a high near 50. Patchy fog is expected before 9 a.m. Friday. Skies then turn partly sunny. A southeast wind of 5 to 10 mph picks up to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Friday night will be mostly cloudy and breezy, with a low around 39. East-southeast winds of 20 to 25 mph could gust to 35 mph.