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Rain showers and 45 mph gusts forecast for Eads on Saturday
4 days ago
Eads has one more mild day Friday before a storm brings rain showers and strong winds Saturday. Sunday stays cloudy and cool, with a high near 47. Friday starts with areas of fog before 9 a.m. Skies then turn partly sunny, with a high near 60. A southeast wind of 5 to 10 mph picks up to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Friday night will be mostly cloudy and windy, with a low around 35. Southeast winds will blow 20 to 30 mph.