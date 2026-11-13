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Governor Polis pardons 27 people convicted of crimes in Colorado
4 days ago
Colorado Governor Jared Polis on Friday granted 27 pardons to people convicted of various crimes in the state over the last several decades. One of those pardons went to Vanessa Peoples, who police charged with reckless endangerment in 2017 after her 2-year-old briefly wandered away from a family picnic. Her story has been cited in criticism of the child welfare system.