undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Virginia Tech Hokie Women’s Basketball Nets a Road Win Against VCU: 77-66
By John Schneider,4 days ago
The Lady Hokies travel to Richmond to take on VCU and come away with an important road win, 77-66, to start the season 4-0. It looked like it was going to be a tough game from the start. The Lady Hokies traveled to Richmond to take on a revitalizing Lady Ram team, and needed the 2nd half to pull away and hold off a furious VCU comeback attempt. Jessica Dimaro is becoming something special. It’s still Carleigh’s team, and Coach Duffy’s program is going to be special.