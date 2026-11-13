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Mauricio Pochettino to step down as USMNT head coach, join Manchester United as manager
By Larry Henry Jr,4 days ago
Mauricio Pochettino is bidding farewell to the U.S. Men’s National Team and heading back to the English Premier League. Pochettino will step down as USMNT head coach at the conclusion of the current international window before joining Manchester United as the club’s new manager, both parties announced Friday. Pochettino will coach the USMNT in its upcoming CONCACAF Nations League matches against Haiti on November 14 and 17 as his final duties for U.S. Soccer.