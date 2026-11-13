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Magnetic nanoparticles cut adhesive curing time from 24 hours to one
4 days ago
Magnetic nanoparticles heat adhesives from within, achieving comparable bond strength in one hour instead of 24 in lab tests, with industrial trials planned. (Nanowerk News) Scientists at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) and global automotive supplier Motherson are collaborating to develop a magnetic heating technology that could significantly reduce the time and energy needed to cure industrial coatings.