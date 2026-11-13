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MXene nanosheets reveal surprising behavior in hydrogen storage
4 days ago
Chemical reactions in ultrathin MXene sheets spread far beyond their starting point, revealing unexpected hydrogen storage behavior with potential for future energy technologies. (Nanowerk News) A discovery by an international team of researchers, including MacDiarmid Institute Principal Investigator Dr Kim McKelvey, is helping scientists better understand materials that could one...