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Greenwich Schools 2027-2028 Capital Budget is Now Complete
By greenwichfreepress,7 days ago
The Greenwich Public Schools 2027-2028 Capital Budget is now complete. Members of the Board of Education held a special meeting Thursday night to review updated information, the most substantial of which was related to the renovation of Riverside School. Earlier iterations of the Capital Budget estimated the renovation at $45.9m. The project is now expected to cost a total of $75.7 though $2.1m has been already appropriated. The remaining $73.6m is what the Board of Education is evaluating, along with the rest of the spending plan first unveiled in September.