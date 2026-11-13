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2026 Fantasy Football Week 10 Game Previews
By Richard Savill,4 days ago
When we tick up to Week 10, the fantasy playoff push begins. In real football, that atmosphere usually comes around Thanksgiving. In fantasy, there really is no atmosphere attached to it, except what we individually project. We need to start thinking about handcuffs and getting through tough problems like Puka Nacua and other banged-up elite players. To put it succinctly, Week 10 means time is running short. Depending on your league, the trading deadline is already here this week or coming very soon.